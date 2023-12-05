She Fell Running After Her Boyfriend In High Heels When He Dumped Her, And He Left Her On The Side Of The Road With A Broken Leg

Back on the 6th of October, this 22-year-old girl and her 26-year-old boyfriend attended a ball that her company hosted.

She works as a nurse, and her boyfriend is finishing up an electrical trade, as well as his engineering degree.

She and her boyfriend were having some difficulties in their relationship, and the evening before the ball, they got into an enormous disagreement.

They pretty much were constantly arguing about not being on the same page in life. Her boyfriend wanted to be able to settle down in their tiny hometown, while she had a desire to move away.

She was open to settling down with him, even though it wasn’t exactly what she wanted in life. But the big issue for her was that it appeared like she was the one giving up way more than he was in settling.

They also lived an hour apart, so her boyfriend loved complaining about how it was too far to drive to see her all the time. He also engaged in inflammatory behavior just to get a rise out of her, so it’s easy to see why their relationship was on the rocks this fall.

“The night of the ball, the vibe was off,” she explained. “Despite me trying to introduce him to some of my work colleagues or getting him to dance with me, all he wanted to do was sit at the table and scroll through Facebook. He would often just go outside and talk to his friends on the phone.”

“When we were in the Uber, making our way back to my place, we had gotten into another argument due to me questioning why he came to the ball if his intentions were to sit outside and barely speak to me. He didn’t like being questioned. He shut down my feelings.”

As they got out of the car and made their way closer to her home, her boyfriend decided to just break up with her.

