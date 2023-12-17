She Finally Snapped And Made Fun Of Her Brother-In-Law For Being Poor Because He Kept Insulting Her Husband At A Family Dinner

This 38-year-old woman’s younger sister, 35, and her husband, 36, have six children together. Neither her sister nor her brother-in-law earns a lot of money, and they live paycheck to paycheck.

Each month, she gives them some of her monthly earnings to help them get by. Unfortunately, she and her brother-in-law don’t get along.

Once in a while, he makes impolite comments, and she doesn’t enjoy spending time around him. Not long ago, she and her now husband, Danny, 36, got married.

They had been in a relationship for four years, and they have a 6-month-old son. Danny is a great man, and she loves and admires him greatly.

“Danny didn’t receive a good education. He didn’t have a degree and couldn’t go to high school. He worked as a truck driver, and now he is a janitor at a middle school. He doesn’t like people paying for him daily,” she said.

After dating for two years, Danny still didn’t have enough money to purchase a vehicle, so he was riding a bicycle, which he told her was similar to a car, anyway.

For a wedding present, she purchased a vehicle for Danny. He was elated and so incredibly grateful. He couldn’t stop smiling; feeling his embrace and seeing how much happiness it brought him gave her happiness, too.

Lately, Danny has been hoping to purchase a laptop. Since his birthday was coming up soon, she planned to purchase the laptop for him as his birthday present.

Because of this added expense, she needed to use a portion of the money that she would have normally been giving to her sister.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.