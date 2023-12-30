She Freaked Out On Her Sister After Her Sister Ruined Her Pregnancy Announcement By Calling Her A Gold Digger

This woman and her husband, who are both in their thirties, have been married for about five years. But while she’s been very happy about her marriage, her younger sister– who’s in her late twenties– has always been pretty jealous.

For instance, on the day that she announced her engagement, her sister just scoffed before muttering a remark about her finding a partner who could “give her everything.”

And even though she typically tries to just let her sister’s rude comments roll right off her back, a more recent incident really sent her over the edge.

For some context, she and her husband already have two children together, and she only recently found out that they are expecting their third.

“I’m over the moon right now,” she said, “But when we announced it, my sister chimed in with her gold digger [comments].”

Apparently, her sister claimed that she could’ve had as many kids as she wanted since she “picked” a husband who could afford to pay for anything she needed or wanted.

Now, her husband does work in the medical field, and she realizes that he does very well for himself. They’ve also made some very smart investments with their money.

As for what she does for work, she is currently a social worker.

“And I am happy I can do what I love without worrying about finances, but that is not the reason I married him,” she explained.

