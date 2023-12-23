She Got Accused Of Purposely Outshining Her Friend At Their Birthday Party Even Though Her Friend Approved Of Her Outfit Beforehand

A couple of days ago, this 17-year-old girl went to her friend Chloe’s 18th birthday party. Chloe held her party at a nice restaurant, and there was a strict dress code requiring patrons to wear formal clothes.

A week prior, she and her friends created a group chat so that they could send Chloe the clothes they were planning to order for the party so that Chloe could be positive that their outfits would be formal enough.

“She told us that she wanted to be the only one wearing pink because it’s her favorite color, which we all understood and obeyed. I ordered a dark green satin dress and white heels,” she said.

When she sent photos of her outfit idea to the group chat, Chloe approved it. On the day of the party, she wore the dress and heels she’d ordered, and she was one of the first guests to arrive at the restaurant.

“When I got there, she looked me up and down, then ignored me after I said hello and Happy Birthday,” she explained.

Her assumption was that Chloe was just anxious after getting ready for the party, so she brushed it off and sat at the table.

After that, more guests got to the restaurant, wished Chloe a Happy Birthday, and told Chloe how much they loved what she was wearing.

She watched as Chloe gave them hugs and thanked him. As she saw this, she was concerned that Chloe was mad at her since she hadn’t hugged her or even talked to her at all.

However, she did her best to put it in the back of her mind so that she could enjoy the party. This proved difficult because the entire time, Chloe gave her mean looks and rolled her eyes at her whenever she talked.

