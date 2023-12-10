She Made It Clear That She Didn’t Want To Have Children Or Care For Her Husband’s Kids, So Now That His Two Daughters Might Move In Full-Time, She Doesn’t Know What To Do

Some women who marry men with children from a previous marriage get really lucky and adjust to the role of stepmother easily alongside their stepchildren. However, that isn’t the case for everyone.

One woman is at a loss for what to do after her husband mentioned that his two daughters may begin to live with them full-time, as she struggles to get along with one of them.

She’s 28-years-old and married her husband, who’s 42, two years ago, but they’ve been together for four years. He has three kids from a previous marriage: an 18-year-old son named Lucas, a 16-year-old daughter named Lily, and another 13-year-old daughter named Kayla.

While she doesn’t dislike children, she told her husband at the start of their relationship that she does not want any children of her own and doesn’t want to raise any children. He seemed fine with this and gave her the impression that he and his children were fairly distant, as they only stayed with him one weekend each month because they lived far apart.

“I made it very clear that I didn’t want to take care of his children, apart from the occasional weekend,” she said.

“For the past four years, I have tried my best to be a good stepmother and built a good relationship with my stepson Lucas and stepdaughter Kayla. But, I am unable to build a relationship with Lily. I’ve tried to take her out for girl’s days, shopping sprees, and fun outings, [but] she either refuses to go or complains the whole time.”

Once, she got Lily a nice bracelet for Christmas, something she had put on her wishlist, but Lily threw her away and told her she got the wrong one, then accused her of being “too poor to know the difference.” Lily has also accused her of marrying her father for his money, which is far from the truth, as she has enough money.

Recently, she and her husband found out that Lily and Kayla want to attend a better school than the one they’re currently at. The better one happened to be near where she and her husband lived, so he told their mother that the girls should live with them.

“I don’t mind living with Kayla, but I don’t want to be around Lily,” she revealed.

