She Paid For A First Date With A Guy, And When She Tried To Pay For Their Second Date, He Got Weirded Out

Three weeks ago, this 29-year-old woman met a 31-year-old guy on a dating app, and they went out on their first date after knowing one another for a week.

On that date, she mentioned to him that she really would like to pay if it was ok with him. He said yes, and he also said thank you to her for paying for their date.

“I like paying, and I prefer equality in a relationship/dating,” she explained. “Also, I have a great-paying job, and it wouldn’t be breaking the bank.”

“So when the second date came later, I was the one to ask him out, so I didn’t mind paying again, but it wasn’t a forced thing. Like if he wanted to pay, that’s ok too. I just like to offer, and if he takes me up on it, then I’ll gladly pay.”

Since she was the one who asked him out for their second date, she simply expected that she would be paying for that date too.

Their second date was supposed to entail dinner at a restaurant and then seeing a movie right after.

While they were at the restaurant, she said she was happy to pay, and he instantly seemed upset to her.

“He said that I already paid for the first date, and he thinks it’s really weird that I’d like to pay for the second date,” she said.

“He said I don’t need to pay. I told him, well, I asked him out, and I don’t mind paying, I like paying. For many years men paid for every single date with a woman, and no one bats an eye at it.”

