She Suspects Her Husband Is Cheating With Her 18-Year-Old Niece

For close to six years now, this 22-year-old girl has been with her 34-year-old husband. Currently, she is pregnant with their first child.

She has a niece who is 18, and they have always been close throughout her niece’s entire life. Her niece frequently comes over to her house to hang out with her too.

Several months back, she began to realize there was some worrying behavior going on regarding her niece and her husband.

“A few months ago, I noticed that whenever she would come over, she only wanted to hang out with my husband,” she explained.

“She was always hugging him and always wanted to sit by him and even putting her legs on him and leaning on him.”

Initially, she didn’t suspect anything was wrong, but as she witnessed her niece throwing herself all over her husband every single time she was at the house, that’s when the alarm bells began to sound off.

Then, her husband would go outside to their yard, and her niece would follow him and stay out there with him until he entered the house again.

So clearly, her niece was no longer coming over to spend time with her, which was how it started.

She addressed this with her husband, pointing out how strange it was. In response, her husband told her to quit being so envious and that she’s the only woman who will ever “carry his children.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.