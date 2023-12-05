She Threatened To Call The Police On Her Brother-In-Law Because He Started Berating Her When She Was Trying To Take A Shower, But Her Sister Thinks She Went Too Far

This 22-year-old woman currently lives with her parents. Her sister is 33, and her brother is 25. Last year, her sister got married, and even though she hasn’t done anything to upset her brother-in-law, he hates her for some unknown reason.

Right when she met him, he made it blatantly obvious that he despised her, and she never had any idea why. It’s always been a mystery.

While it confused her, she brushed it off and assumed that he just disliked her, and there wasn’t much of an explanation or any logic behind it.

At the beginning of her sister’s relationship, their parents questioned why her then-boyfriend was being mean toward her, but her sister denied that he was being mean. After that, they dropped the subject.

“He intentionally excludes me from everything. Gifts, vacations, fancy dinners. He spoils my family, and I never get included,” she said.

Recently, she’d scheduled a couple of interviews for jobs that were in the town her sister and brother-in-law lived in.

Her sister told her that she could stay at their house for a couple of nights so that she didn’t have to commute back and forth for the interviews.

The first night of her stay went smoothly, but trouble started while she was showering the following morning.

“Suddenly, there was a loud banging on the door, and her husband asked me what I was doing. I told him that I was showering and would be finished soon,” she explained.

