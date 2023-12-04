She Threw Her Man’s Clothes Out The Window And Onto The Street Below As Onlookers Cheered Her On

When you decide to get into a relationship with someone, you’re also choosing to put your heart in their hands.

If you’re lucky, that person will take the utmost care and caution with your heart. But there’s also a chance they may stomp on it until it’s in pieces.

Getting your heart broken can be one of the most challenging and emotional experiences of your life.

It may stir up all kinds of painful and unsettling feelings. After the initial grief and sadness, one feeling that often stands out the most is the impulse to act on a burning desire for revenge.

It’s natural to want to get back at someone who has deceived you or made you feel like a fool. Everyone has their own unique ways of contending with heartbreak and betrayal. For instance, some might be pettier than others.

A TikTok account that goes by the handle @whatiskarensproblem documents public meltdowns that occur across the U.S. Recently, the account shared a video of a woman throwing clothes out of a New York apartment window down onto the street below.

“Whatever her BF/husband did, it’s game over for him! Nothing like a woman scorned,” read the caption of the video.

After filming the clothes falling from the window, the camera panned downward, showing the view of the street.

The street can be seen littered with countless articles of clothing as onlookers cheer on the woman in the background.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.