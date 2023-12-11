She Wants To Break Up With Her Boyfriend Because He’s Morbidly Obese, Never Goes Anywhere With Her, And She’s Beginning To Take On A Caregiver Role

This 52-year-old woman has been dating her boyfriend, who is 55, for about five months. And from the moment they met, she realized that he was obese.

However, she swears that her boyfriend’s weight itself didn’t bother her. Instead, what’s really come to frustrate her is the fact that her boyfriend refuses to change his lifestyle habits despite his worsening health.

“He blames his bad back, his diabetes, his leg swelling, high cholesterol, as well as all the other health issues he has on being 55,” she explained.

“And if you mention his weight being the contributing factor, he instantly gets defensive.”

Over the past five months that they’ve been dating, her boyfriend has also gained an additional 20 pounds. Yet, he just claims that the scale at the doctor’s office is broken.

She’s tried to tell her boyfriend that she is only 52 and has no major health issues. She is also quite fit, being that she’s five feet tall and 135 pounds.

Yet, she hates that they cannot do anything physical together simply because her boyfriend is unable to walk unless he’s going out to eat.

“His future outlook on life is very bleak,” she added.

“He says he will just use his life savings to go into a retirement home when he can no longer walk.”

