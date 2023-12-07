She Wants To Cancel Her Family Vacation Because She Found Out Her Fiancé’s Ex-Wife Will Be Tagging Along Too

This 32-year-old woman has been with her fiancé Kyle, who is 37, for about two and a half years. Just six months ago, they also got engaged.

However, Kyle was previously married and got divorced from his ex-wife, Elena, five years ago. During his first marriage, Kyle and Elena also had a son together named Greyson, who is now 8-years-old.

So, Kyle and Elena managed to remain friends and form a strong co-parenting relationship. She thinks that Greyson is a great little boy, too, and he even has a room at her and Kyle’s home. She also claims that Greyson is loved by everyone.

But while she doesn’t have a problem with her soon-to-be stepson, she does have an issue with Elena.

“The problem I have is that Elena is everywhere!” she said.

Now, she understands why Elena would be present at holidays like Christmas, Thanksgiving, or even Greyson’s birthday. But on top of that, her fiancé’s ex-wife is invited to all other kinds of events and family functions, and Elena also brings along her other toddler– who has a different father.

For instance, Elena and her toddler, Ella, were both invited to her fiancé Kyle’s birthday, her soon-to-be in-laws’ anniversary, camping trips, and even her own birthday celebration!

She has tried to talk to her fiancé about this on multiple occasions, too.

“But Kyle thinks I’m being insecure for no reason and making a big deal about nothing!” she revealed.

