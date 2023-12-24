She Went Off On Her Disabled Friend After She Didn’t Take Her Medication On Vacation, Causing Her To Miss Out On Expensive Activities They’d Planned

As you get older, you’ll ideally be surrounded by friends and family who know how to take proper care of themselves, so you don’t have to worry about them. Unfortunately, that isn’t always the case.

One woman recently had an outburst because her disabled friend didn’t take her medication, which complicated their vacation.

She’s 26-years-old and is close with a group of friends around her age. One of those friends is Sadie, who is 27 and disabled. Sadie’s disability is fairly manageable because of the medication she takes. However, she can be irresponsible with taking her pills and often has to deal with flare-ups because of it.

Sadie also has a habit of “forgetting” to take her pills whenever their friend group is doing something she doesn’t want to do to get out of it.

Recently, their friend group decided to go on a trip together. It was a trip they had planned for over a year, and it was very expensive.

They decided to make an itinerary where everyone got to choose a fun day activity for the entire group to participate in.

Unfortunately, Sadie made their trip rather difficult. On their first vacation day, her friend group had to rent a car and drive to their accommodations.

“Due to the length of the drive, everyone was going to be driving an hour to get to our destination,” she said.

“Right before it was Sadie’s turn, she had a flare-up and could not drive. Our friend took over. The next morning, my friend had planned a tour of the town. We all reminded Sadie several times to take her medication as this was an expensive tour, and we did not want it to be cut short. Well, she had forgotten, and the tour had to be cut short.”

