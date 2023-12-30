She Went On A Rock Climbing Date With A Guy, And Then He Invited Her To His “Going Away” Party Before He Went To Prison

While it’s possible to meet the love of your life on dating apps, it seems that, more often than not, you’re running into doom and gloom.

TikToker Faith Dejarnett (@faithdejarnett) is issuing a warning to stay off of the dating app Bumble after she went out with a guy from there who revealed that he was going to prison.

She met this guy on a dating app who asked her out on a date. She agreed and offered some suggestions for things they could do, such as going to the movies, mini golfing, or bowling. However, he ignored her ideas and suggested they go rock climbing instead.

She gave in reluctantly, agreeing to go indoor rock climbing with him. The rock climbing passes were $60, and he did not pay for hers even though he had invited her on the date.

She was not very skilled at rock climbing and was only able to go about ten feet up on one of the structures. Her date was also bad at rock climbing, which she witnessed with irritation.

Afterward, they went to get some food. Then, he dropped her back off at her place. Later, he texted her, saying that although he enjoyed hanging out with her, he thought they were better off as friends. She was glad because she didn’t really have much fun on their date.

One day, she wanted to buy something from him, which meant she had to drive 40 minutes to his house. When she arrived to pick up her stuff, he wanted her to stay and hang out with him.

She agreed to stick around for ten to fifteen minutes since she had already driven all the way out there. After that, he texted her regularly, asking to hang out, but she always turned him down.

One night, he invited her to a party he was throwing. When the party was over, he didn’t text her for four to five weeks.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.