She Went On An Amazing First Date With A Guy 10 Years Older Than Her Who Gave Her A Rose, Was Great At Conversing, And Sent Her A Sweet Text Afterward

Couples with large age gaps often get a lot of hate, but that hate is usually unwarranted, especially if it’s toward two consenting, fully-grown adults.

A TikTok creator @softavacodo is 28-years-old, and she’s gushing about the amazing date she went on with a guy who was 10 years older than her.

She was a few minutes late to the date, so when she walked into the restaurant, he was already there, waiting for her in the lobby area.

She greeted him with a hug and introduced herself as the girl from Tinder. She also apologized for being late, as she had gotten stuck in traffic.

He seemed slightly nervous and presented her with a pink rose, which was a pleasant surprise since she had never received flowers on a first date before.

She realized that a couple of days ago when he had asked what her favorite color was, he had actually been planning on getting a flower for her.

Immediately, they dove into conversation. They had a lot to talk about, asking each other questions about themselves.

There was no awkward silence or long pauses, and it felt like the night went by quickly. He also wasn’t afraid of letting his interest in her be known.

At one point, he mentioned an idea he had for their second date if she was willing to see him again.

