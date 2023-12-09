She With Out With A Disney Channel Star Who Kept Testing Her To Confirm That She Really Liked Him And Not Just His Money

Have you ever thought about how cool it would be to date a celebrity? Well, it turns out it’s not as glamorous as you may have pictured in your head.

A fan account, @xipapa1613, has reposted a video from TikToker Kirsten Titus talking about how she went out with a guy who used to be on Disney Channel, and he kept testing her to make sure she really liked him and not just his money.

While she was in Los Angeles, she downloaded an exclusive membership-based dating app that was known for being used by social media influencers, actors, and reality TV show contestants.

As she was scrolling through the list of people on the app, she came across the profile of a guy who had been on Disney Channel before.

She swiped right on him, and they ended up matching, so they started messaging. He told her that he was a really big fan of her content on TikTok, and she was just super excited that a celebrity was talking to her. They decided to meet up to go on a date. On the day of the date, he picked her up in a very beat-up car.

She was slightly surprised but didn’t comment on it because she used to drive a pretty junky car herself, so she knew what it was like.

When they arrived at the spot he had picked for dinner, she discovered it was a casual dining chain restaurant. Again, Kirsten did not mind his humble choice of restaurant.

As they walked inside, she noticed that it was completely empty. He revealed that he had rented out the entire restaurant for them and told her that she had passed his first test.

Apparently, in his experience, most of the girls he went out with would’ve already been put off by his beat-up car.

