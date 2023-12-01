She Works At A Restaurant And Was Forced To Have A Family Remove Their Dog, But They Accused Her Of Ruining A Birthday Celebration And Didn’t Leave A Tip

Many waiters and waitresses often have to deal with restaurant customers who think they’re above the rules and can do whatever they want.

One waitress recently upset a table of customers who had brought in a dog after she had to ask them to get it out of the restaurant in the middle of their meal.

She’s 24 and has been working as a waitress in a chain Italian restaurant in a mall. Although a manager usually supervises her, she temporarily takes on all the managerial responsibilities whenever her manager is out of the restaurant.

One of the biggest rules in the restaurant is that no pets are allowed inside the restaurant. There is seating that’s technically ‘outside’ the restaurant in the mall corridor where people can have dogs with them, but other than that, they’re forbidden from the inside portion. At the front of the restaurant, there’s a sign to inform customers that dogs are not allowed.

The other night, she had a reservation for a table of seven come in, and she seated them in the corner of the restaurant.

However, when she first sat them, she had no idea one of the customers was carrying her small dog in a tall purse.

“I didn’t notice the dog yet because the purse was almost under the bench on the floor, and I was giving them their drinks from the opposite side of the table,” she explained.

She didn’t notice the dog in the bag until she made her way around the table to give everyone their food.

When she did, she informed the customer that dogs were not allowed inside and she would have to get it out.

