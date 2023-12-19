She’s Envious Of Her Ex’s Relationship, Even Though They Broke Up Two Years Ago

Two years ago, this woman broke up with her ex. She admits that they had a significant amount of history prior to entering a relationship, and in hindsight, the timing didn’t work out for them to last.

They still had to grow up quite a bit, and that contributed to the demise of their relationship. Even though she hasn’t been with her ex in two years, she can’t move on or pretend she no longer has feelings for him.

Less than one year after they split up, her ex started dating a new girl. At first, she made herself feel better by insisting to herself that this new girl was completely a rebound.

Or, perhaps her ex struggled with being alone, and he was trying to cover that up by jumping into another relationship so soon after they ended.

Unfortunately, she can no longer convince herself that her ex and his new girl aren’t going to work.

They have been dating for more than a year so far and appear to be super serious from the outside looking in.

She did even notice that her ex’s new girl appeared in his brother’s wedding photos alongside her ex’s family.

Now, she can’t help but feel completely and utterly jealous.

“I know social media isn’t the whole story, and I had taken steps to remove him from popping up in my feed, but we still have (albeit very few) overlaps,” she explained.

