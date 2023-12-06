She’s Going On Vacation With A Married Guy Who Said He Will Leave His Wife For Her

A couple of months ago, this woman met a man when she attended Oktoberfest, and they had a wonderful time together, partying at the event.

Things didn’t get physical between them, and they essentially just had an excellent time on vacation together, though they did both find one another attractive.

When the trip came to an end, they stayed in touch and remained friends. But less than two months later, this guy randomly brought up the fact that he had a wife and two kids, though he was separately living from his wife.

Since he said this so out of the blue, she figured he was joking. Anyway, last week, he asked her to go with him on a vacation to Asia to celebrate her birthday.

She did say yes, though hesitantly, due to him being only separated from his wife. She figured this could be a good chance for them to get to know one another better.

“Well, I buy the ticket, and 3 hours before the time period to cancel the non-refundable ticket, he tells me that he moved back into the house with his wife and kids for financial reasons and that he wants to be transparent about the situation,” she explained.

“I was at work and tried to cancel my ticket after reading this message, but it was too late (missed the cancellation by 4 minutes!).”

“OK, so now I am going on vacation, on my BIRTHDAY with this guy who is married. He says that if we both mutually have feelings for each other that would be enough to officially leave his marriage.”

She decided it would be a good move to phone him up and mention that she is not interested in any kind of a physical relationship with him, given the fact that he’s still married.

