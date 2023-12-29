She’s Taller Than Her Boyfriend, And His Insecurity About This Has Tanked Her Confidence

For close to three years now, this 23-year-old girl and her 23-year-old boyfriend have been in a relationship.

She is taller than him, and her height has always been a source of insecurity for her. She says being as tall as she is makes her feel like she’s a man. She’s 5’11”, for reference, and her boyfriend is 5’7″.

“I struggle with feeling feminine even while wearing cute girly dresses and makeup,” she explained.

“I wish I was one of those short, tiny girls instead. I try to embrace my height as everybody tells me, but I just can’t.”

“The fact that my boyfriend tells me not to wear platform shoes because it makes him feel shorter makes me feel worse.”

She adores the platform shoes and sneakers that she has since she doesn’t like how flatter shoes look on her.

She also doesn’t think that her preferred shoes add that much to her height anyway since she’s already super tall.

However, her boyfriend feels like those extra couple of inches her shoes add make her feel ridiculously tall, and that makes her feel terrible about herself.

“He literally had anxiety when I wore platforms with him in public,” she said. “It makes me feel like he’d rather be with a girl shorter than him, and it hurts.”

