These Loaded Christmas Sliders Are Perfect For Satisfying Tons Of Hungry Holiday Guests And Are Extremely Simple To Make

For this year’s biggest festive feeding frenzy, fill the mouths and bellies of hungry relatives with bite-sized versions of sandwiches. Sliders can be for any occasion, but they’re a hit come Christmastime.

Not only are they easy to make, but they’re also easy to eat, which is a large part of their appeal. If they’re not already, they’ll become the center of the joy-filled holiday moments that you’ll treasure in your memory forever.

TikToker Rhiannon (@inrhispantry) is demonstrating how to prepare her loaded Christmas sliders. These little bundles of pure deliciousness contain plenty of cheese and savory meats that make it difficult to refrain from salivating.

The best part is that you can slap them together by using whatever you have in the refrigerator around the holidays. That’s what makes them truly Christmas.

Want to put chips on them for an extra crunch? Go for it! Do you have leftover ham you need to use up? Well, this is the perfect time to do so.

First, you’ll need to separate the top and bottom halves of the slider buns. Place the bottoms in a baking pan and slather them with your choice of spreads. Rhiannon uses caramelized onion relish and cranberry sauce as the base for her sandwiches.

She slathered the caramelized onion relish on one half of the buns and the cranberry sauce on the other half. Then, go in with the meats you have available.

She arranged pieces of shredded ham on top of the relish. On the other side, she added chopped turkey.

Next, cover everything with your favorite type of cheese. She used grated edam cheese and slices of brie.

