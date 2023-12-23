This Christmas Tree Dip Recipe Is So Delicious That You Might Not Even Want To Share It With Santa Claus

Do you want a dessert that’s too good to leave out for Santa? Yes, you read that right. Too good.

Once he gets a taste of some Christmas tree dip, he won’t be able to put it down. And that doesn’t just apply to jolly old Saint Nick. Anyone who picks it up will become a fiend for it.

So, if you decide to treat Santa to the dip, just beware. Milk and cookies will be a thing of the past because Santa won’t settle for less.

In fact, he’ll probably have a permanent slot for your name on the naughty list if you don’t keep the dip coming every year. On the upside, your house will be among his favorite to visit!

A TikTok creator named Carly Garriga (@carlygarriga) is breaking down the steps for making this Christmas tree dip. Luckily, it doesn’t take much to throw together, especially with so few ingredients.

All you’ll really need is a package of cream cheese (eight ounces), a tub of Cool Whip, a box of Christmas tree cakes, and holiday sprinkles. It will be the sweetest and guiltiest pleasure you’ll indulge in this holiday season.

In a mixing bowl, add the cream cheese and Cool Whip. Then, blend the ingredients together thoroughly with a hand mixer.

Next, break apart the cakes into small pieces and toss them in the mixture. Use the hand mixer again to combine everything until you’ve got a crumbly and thick consistency.

Dump in the sprinkles, and that’s it! For the finishing touch, you have the option of topping it off with whipped cream.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.