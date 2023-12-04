This Is The Lazy Girl Way To Make Marry Me Chicken Pasta For Dinner

Do you need to get dinner on the table quickly? If looking up thirty-minute meals at 5 PM is a daily routine of yours, perhaps you’ll find a lazy meal to be more your speed.

The term “lazy” generally isn’t used in a positive light, but in this case, it’s a compliment that happens to be synonymous with “smart” and “savvy.”

Win over anyone’s heart with some lazy “marry me” chicken pasta. It’s low-maintenance, fuss-free, and so delicious that you’ll want to marry it.

You can easily multitask while it’s cooking. Scroll on your phone, listen to your favorite podcast, or complete a crossword puzzle during that time!

TikToker Matt Ramsey (@cookerofdeliciousness) is breaking down the steps on how to make the dish in his video.

Ingredients:

10 to 12 frozen chicken strips

15-ounce jar of Alfredo sauce

1 cup of heavy cream

A jar of tomato pesto

1 family-sized bag of tortellini

Directions:

First, air fry or cook the chicken strips according to the instructions on the package. While the chicken is cooking, set a large pan to low heat. Add the jar of Alfredo sauce and heavy cream, along with about three scoops of tomato pesto.

Mix the ingredients together, then add a family-sized bag of tortellini. Stir it again so that the pasta is well coated with the sauce. Afterward, cover the pan with a lid, making sure to stir every few minutes.

