This Theory Says That If You Got Your Significant Other Shoes For Christmas, You’re Bound To Break Up

One woman is warning you not to ever give shoes as a present to your significant other because it will ultimately lead to a breakup.

TikToker Angela Chan (@angela.chaan) is explaining the “shoe theory,” which is something she first learned about from her mother as a little girl. The viral relationship trend has people on TikTok in a tizzy.

“It essentially says that if you gift someone a pair of shoes, they will eventually walk out on you,” said Angela.

“In other words, you don’t really want to gift your significant others or your loved ones a pair of shoes because that means that you’re destined for a breakup or that your relationship might eventually fizzle out.”

She added that the shoe theory originated from Chinese culture. In the Chinese language, the word for “shoes” is similar to the word for “bad luck.”

Hopefully, you didn’t get anyone a pair of shoes this holiday season. However, if you want someone out of your life or want to facilitate a breakup in a non-confrontational way, giving shoes as a present might just do the trick.

Although it may be a superstition without any real evidence to back it up, some people aren’t taking their chances.

If your significant other did gift you shoes for Christmas, one TikTok user recommended buying the shoes from them for one dollar.

That way, the shoe theory cancels out since it’s not technically a gift at that point. Angela herself agreed that the idea was a “genius” one.

