A Guy Asked Her If They Can Do Something For Their Third Date That Doesn’t Cost Money, And She’s Turned Off

This 22-year-old girl has been seeing a 25-year-old guy for about two weeks so far. He graduated from college and is not employed right now, and she is still in college.

She’s been on two dates with this guy, and she planned out their very first date, which was a free activity located in a park, followed by grabbing drinks.

For their second date, he planned everything, and he invited her out to lunch. But then, he asked her out on a third date and specifically said to her that he wants them to do something that doesn’t cost any money.

However, he didn’t have any suggestions about a free date and kind of dumped it on her to figure out what they could do.

“I am a little turned off by the request, not because doing a free activity is inherently bad but because he is making me at the center of the problem,” she explained.

“I just wish he had been creative and chosen a date that was free instead of putting the burden on me and kind of making me feel bad for making him spend money, when really, all together, he has spent at most $30 on me!”

“I don’t want to see him again, just because his lack of creativity or interest in making sure I still feel kind of special despite him not having any money.”

She doesn’t think people who are broke have to refrain from going on dates, but she does expect this guy to put some more effort in.

Also, he’s going out to the bar with his friends on the weekends and obviously spending money on that, so she doesn’t understand why he can’t spend a bit of money on her.

