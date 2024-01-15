After She Married Her Husband, He Turned Into A Different Person

This 23-year-old woman got married to her 31-year-old husband less than a year ago, and they have been together for three years in total.

After she tied the knot with her husband, he turned into a different person. She has no idea who her husband even is anymore; that’s how changed he is.

Prior to their marriage, her husband was loving, kind, and supportive. He found her gorgeous humorous, and intelligent.

“He knew my family and all my friends, and he was basically just perfect,” she explained. “We would do all sorts of things together, like workout together and read the same books so we could talk about them; I even taught him how to bake.”

“He took an interest in all of my interests (and I, his), and everything was so great. When he proposed, I was so happy. But now…I feel so forgotten.”

“My husband barely talks to me. When he gets home from work, he barely wants to look at me. He prefers to go the gym by himself now and never invites me out wherever he’s going. He doesn’t care to read the same books that I read anymore. He doesn’t even eat what I bake half the time, and I own a…bakery.”

Her husband never touches her, only when he wants something. Whenever she tries to speak to him, he’s clearly tuning her out and not listening to her words.

It’s awful for her to live like this, and she believes her husband no longer cares about her in the least.

She has tried to address her fears with him, and he replied that she was blowing things out of proportion.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.