His New Female Coworker Hit On Him And, When He Turned Her Down, She Filed A Complaint With HR Accusing Him Of Being Inappropriate, So Now His Wife Believes His Coworker’s Side Of The Story, And He Resents Her For It

In a work environment, while making friends and getting close to some of your coworkers may be easy, you must always maintain boundaries with them, especially while you’re on the clock. After all, you never know what may be misconstrued as inappropriate behavior.

One man recently turned down a younger woman’s advances at work and then got in trouble with his wife when that woman went to HR and made false claims about him.

He’s 46 and has been married to his 45-year-old wife, Heather, for 18 years. They have two teenage kids. He and Heather have worked in different departments at the same company for quite some time.

Recently, his company hired a new woman to work in his department. Her name is Sarah, and she’s 30. He was tasked with showing Sarah around and helping her get acclimated when she first started working.

“I told her she could drop by anytime if she had a question [and] she kept coming to my desk to chitchat,” he said.

“Even my coworker, Chris, who shares an office with me, noticed. I thought [it was because] she was new and lonely, so it was not a big deal. She asked me to go out for lunch with her. I laughed and joked, asking if Chris wanted to join us for lunch. Then Sarah looked at me and said no, she meant just us to talk, plus she wanted to buy me lunch because I had been so nice to her. Chris gave me a look. I told her she didn’t have to and that I was just doing my job. She insisted, and I agreed.”

Unfortunately, while at lunch with Sarah, things went downhill. She began rubbing his hand mid-conversation, and as soon as he noticed, he pulled his hand away and started talking about Heather.

Then, Sarah stopped trying to subtly flirt and put everything out in the open.

“She eventually said she found me attractive and wanted to be more than friends, suggesting we start with friends with benefits and see where it goes,” he recalled.

