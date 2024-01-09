All Of A Sudden, His Fiancée Doesn’t Want To Get Married Anymore Due To A Fight They Had A Year Ago

For close to seven years now, this 32-year-old man has been with his fiancée, Lola, and he proposed to her two years ago.

They are parents to three-year-old twins, a boy and a girl, and he genuinely believed that they were happy in life.

Around a year ago, he and Lola got into a fight about how Lola was parenting their children, but after asking outsiders on the internet for advice, he came to realize he was wrong and being super offensive to Lola.

He wound up apologizing to Lola, who appeared to be receptive to him owning up and admitting he was incorrect.

After everything died down, their life resumed, and things were normal once more. Lola wasn’t acting abnormally, and they didn’t talk about the topic any longer.

Actually, in the months that followed, he and Lola didn’t argue about a single thing, so you can see why he thought everything was excellent.

Now, they had initially planned to have their wedding in October 2023, though Lola said she would like to push the date back a little.

“I was a bit confused, and she wouldn’t really elaborate on why; she just said it was stressful to plan a wedding with toddlers, and she needed some time, so I agreed,” he explained.

“Well, she just dropped a bomb on me out of nowhere a few days ago when she randomly stated that she doesn’t think she wants to get married anymore. This was heartbreaking to hear, of course, and I asked that we sit and talk it out.”

