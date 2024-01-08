Before You Go Pick Up A Paintbrush, Here’s What Different Front Door Colors Really Say About You

Before you dive in with your paintbrush, you need to pick out the perfect paint color for your front door. It will require a lot of thought since it’s something everyone will be able to see and the first thing people notice when they approach your house.

The color of your front door stands for more than just creating curb appeal. It speaks to your personality and provides a glimpse into how you might have designed the rest of your home.

If you’re trying to decide what color to decorate your front door with, here are some common front door color options and what they say about you.

Deep Blue

If you have a deep blue door, you have a calming personality and strong relationships centered around loyalty and trust. You are down-to-earth, you stay grounded, and you like to keep the peace. You are also dedicated to your principles and stand up for your beliefs.

You probably like to adorn your rooms with antique pieces you’ve collected. Anyone who crosses the threshold of your home will be greeted with a warm welcome and treated with kindness.

Bright Red

Red is a color that’s bold and inviting, and it always draws the attention of passersby. In Feng Shui, red symbolizes good luck, power, prosperity, and harmony. Selecting such a bright, vibrant hue suggests you’re an amazing host who thrives off entertaining guests.

Red also represents passion and creativity, so there’s no doubt you have a fiery spirit. You’re a real classic, just like your color choice for your front door, which means you’re most likely a history buff, and your bookshelves are lined with old treasures and non-fiction reads.

