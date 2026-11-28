It was 3:30 in the afternoon on October 2nd, 1969, when officers with the Oakland Police Department arrived at the Hotel St. Louis, located at 539 7th Street in Oakland, California.

Staff at the hotel and other witnesses said that a 16-year-old girl had gone into one of the rooms with an unknown man a little after 2:45 p.m.

Not even half an hour later, screaming was heard coming from the room, and the man rushed out of there before officers could get to the hotel.

The 16-year-old girl found inside the hotel room had been strangled to death, but she had no identification with her, so her name remained unknown for over five decades.

Oakland Police Chief James Beere said at a press conference that the teen girl had been "lured" into the hotel room by the man last seen with her.

Exactly one day before the 57th anniversary of the teen girl's death, she was identified as Joanne Yvonne Burdick. Her loved ones called her Joanie, and she was born on February 3rd, 1953.

She was from California but was a missing person at the time she was murdered.

"During the original investigation, Taylor Morris Teaford was identified as a potential suspect in Burdick’s homicide. He was also named as a suspect in the 1967 homicide of his grandmother in Northern California," the Oakland Police Department explained in a press release.

Taylor Morris Teaford was a known predator who took advantage of Joanie, knowing that she needed help and was vulnerable, according to the police.

Oakland Police Department - pictured above is Joanne Yvonne Burdick at ages 11 and 13

"Today’s announcement is about Joanie—about restoring her identity, honoring her life, and bringing long overdue closure to her family after nearly sixty years," FBI Special Agent in Charge Scott Schelble added.

"This outcome reflects the unwavering collaboration between the FBI, the Oakland Police Department, and the Alameda County Coroner’s Office."

The FBI managed to track down Joanie's brother, who was able to give them his DNA in order to confirm her identity. Joanie's case is still active, and authorities are working to track down the whereabouts of Taylor Morris Teaford. It's not clear if he's even still alive.

If you have any information related to Joanie's murder, please contact the Oakland Police Department Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821.