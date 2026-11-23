B (@vitaminb._ on TikTok) is a doctor living in Georgia, and people constantly ask her why she's single, and she has an interesting take on why she doesn't want to get herself into a relationship.

"Being a doctor makes me want to stay single, because looking at people's medical records proves that everyone is cheating. Married, baby mama, baby daddy, single, sneaky link..." B explained in her video.

She said it doesn't matter if you're straight or what your race is; the cheating is rampant, and she's got piles of evidence in those patient records.

The cheating she's come across is too overwhelming for B to even want to put herself out there, and she says that people truly do not care about putting their health at risk or anyone else's.

That's made B resolve to stay single.

Barbers, therapists, and other people working in the healthcare industry shared that their jobs also make them not want to find a partner, just like B.

"Working in life insurance made me not wanna date. Because what do you mean you’re married and taking a pill to prevent HIV, and your wife thinks IT'S A PILL FOR YOUR HEART DISEASE," one person commented on B's video.

"Working night shift at a hospital, it’s a scary sight. I feel so bad for their partners at home waiting for them while they’re at work cheating," someone else said.

"I was a consultant, and I traveled every week for about 8 years. Literally EVERYBODY was cheating. Everybody. Men and women. I saw a lot. Stay single," a third person added.

Sofiia Shunkina - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a female doctor

"I thought it was strange the first time a doctor asked me how many partners I’ve had over the past year... even after telling her I was married for 8 years...then I figured out she sees a lot of cheating," a fourth person weighed in.

"I work in a male-dominated field and babyyyyyyy the amount of emotional, physical, and financial cheating I’ve seen over the years is astounding," a fifth person shared.

You can view the video on TikTok here.