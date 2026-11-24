When coming clean means potentially losing the person you love most, do you finally admit what you did or try to keep hiding the truth?

This 24-year-old man is right on the cusp of seeing some serious success in life, as he has an amazing, high-paying job. He also has a girlfriend he's been with for the last five years, and she does everything for him. And his parents are really proud of him.

"Due to my recent financial success, I became a high-stakes gambler out of nowhere. Ruined everything in the matter of just a couple [of] months," he explained.

"Everything lost. Stocks, credit card debt, savings, everything. I was feeling [like ending my life] from it but saw an opportunity to make things a little better. Which was…"

"The actual confession: I stole a watch worth about 20k retail price from my girlfriend’s dad. Actually, I don’t know if it was his or my girlfriend's mom's. Anyways, Sold it with my real ID to a reputable jeweler and everything, clearly not thinking straight."

He rationalized his decision by telling himself that his girlfriend's family is super rich, and they have loads of jewelry strewn about the house.

Mainly, they're never even home or in the country, so he thought they wouldn't notice a missing watch, which would bail him out of his gambling debt.

He admits that he's a loser who doesn't deserve a single thing for feeling comfortable stealing. He's been drinking and crying every single night since he pocketed the watch, and he's not sure what to do.

He attempted to get the watch back from the jeweler because he didn't cash the check yet. The jeweler told him that he's not sure where the watch is, as it got sent out.

Marina - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a man in the shadow of stairs

He could purchase the exact same watch and put it in the house, hoping his girlfriend's dad didn't see that it went missing. However, he truly can't afford to buy the watch.

"Everything good I have, I ruin. It’s only a matter of time now. I either confess to my girlfriend and lose the love of my life. Or just live in gut-wrenching guilt/regret/anxiety for the rest of my life until this catches up to me legally," he added.

"Because at some point, her dad will probably notice it’s missing and will put out a stolen report on it. He’s a smart guy, and I’m sure he probably wouldn’t just accept it as lost..."

"So basically, long story short, I...ruined my life with gambling and probably will lose everything and everyone I love because I decided to...sell this watch. The watch didn’t even get me out of debt. It just kinda helps."

Well, this is pretty bad, and he needs to go buy a replacement watch, even if he can't get the original one back. Who cares if it costs more; he has money coming in to cover it.

He also needs to own up to his crime, and then set about sorting himself out so he doesn't do something like this ever again to someone he loves. He has the chance to learn from his mistake, and he should.

What advice do you have for him?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a second screenshot of the original Reddit post for you to read

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