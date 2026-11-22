If someone invited you out for food and drinks, only for there to be no food in sight, how upset would you be? That's what happened to TikToker @its_juh_knee_uh. She went on a date with a 39-year-old man who refused to grow up.

She met him while she was walking to the grocery store after her workout. He approached her, complimented her, and asked for her phone number. He was really respectful and handsome, so she was excited.

He called her the next day to plan a date, just like he said he would. He also double-checked her age to make sure she wasn't too young.

All in all, he seemed like the perfect gentleman. They planned to go out for tacos and margaritas at a place that was walking distance from her.

But when she arrived at the place, she realized that it was a club, not a restaurant like she had thought. She sat down in a booth, trying to figure out if she was at the right location.

Her date sauntered over just then, wearing sunglasses. He slid into the booth next to her, leaned in to give her a hug, and complimented her appearance.

The server came over to take their drink orders. He returned with four drinks. Five minutes later, he came back with a round of shots.

It was 7:00 p.m. on a weekday, and she had to go to work the next morning, so she didn't really feel like doing a shot. She also hadn't eaten yet and was pretty hungry.

"I asked what he does for fun because I'm assuming there has to be something, I don't know," said @its_juh_knee_uh. "I'm waiting for him to warm up or for him to be as respectful as he was on the phone. Something is off."

JustLife - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people - pictured above is a couple in a restaurant

He started naming a bunch of bars he liked to frequent for fun. By then, he had finished two drinks and had ordered two more. She was angry about the way this date was turning out, so she went downstairs to the bathroom to calm down.

In the bathroom, she texted her friends. She made plans to meet up for drinks with a friend who was also on a bad date. When she went back upstairs, her date immediately tried to pull her close. Of course, she squirmed away from his touch.

When she mentioned something about ordering food, he advised against getting the food there.

She demanded to know why he chose this place for a first date, and he said that he heard it was a nice spot that gets really packed later in the night.

She told him that she was leaving because she was having a terrible time. He offered to give her a ride home, but he was already on his fourth drink, so she didn't want to get into a car with him.

Before she left, he walked up, hugged her from behind, and kissed her. She could not believe that he had the audacity to still be all touchy-feely with her.

"I think I need to take a break from dating," said @its_juh_knee_uh. "I ended up texting him because I was so angry because he called me twice immediately. I ignored both calls because we have nothing to discuss."

You can view the video on TikTok here.