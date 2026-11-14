There are moments when life delivers a blow so devastating that you assume you’ve hit rock bottom, only to discover the floor can still drop out from underneath you. But how do you begin to rebuild your life when the person who broke it gets to walk away and have a brand-new start?

This woman is in her mid-20s, and sadly, earlier in the year, her preteen sibling somehow managed to get access to a firearm owned by the father of her child.

Her sibling shot her infant, killing her. She was not living with the father of her child back then, but he was frequently at her house and did not have proper safety precautions for firearms in place.

"My sibling is now facing a first-degree murder charge, and my child’s father is awaiting sentencing and currently on GPS monitoring," she explained.

"I don’t even know how to explain what losing my only child has done to me. I’m still trying to process the fact that my baby is gone, and the circumstances surrounding her death make everything even harder. But things have gotten worse."

She just learned that the father of her child has a baby on the way. Despite being on GPS monitoring, he's managed to sleep with several different women.

She didn't realize that he was cheating on her, and additionally, he gave her an STI. She didn't catch it quickly, so the infection has now led to complications with her fertility.

She actually has scarring in the lining of her uterus because of it, and her chances of getting pregnant again are slim to none, as she already had struggles in the past.

"I haven’t told him about the extent of the damage or what doctors have told me about my fertility. He knows about the infection, and I told him to get treated, but he doesn’t know that I may have serious difficulties carrying another child," she added.

misskaterina - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person - pictured above is a pregnant woman

"And that’s the part that breaks me. This was my only baby. I always imagined having more children someday, but now I’m facing the possibility of spending thousands of dollars on fertility treatments just to have a chance at something that might come naturally to other women."

"Meanwhile, he gets to have another child. He gets to continue living his life, sleeping with other women, and apparently moving forward while I’m sitting here trying to figure out how to live with everything that happened."

She has not said a word to the father of her child in weeks, and honestly, she can't even think of what to say at this rate. She's heartbroken and furious. She feels like she has nothing left.

She lost her baby girl, she lost all the trust she had in the man she loved, and she won't be able to get pregnant again naturally. She gets that everyone grieves differently, but she's having a hard time understanding how easy it was for the father of her child to move on and act like he didn't lose a child.

"I feel like everyone else’s life is continuing while mine stopped the day my daughter died," she concluded.

It is agonizing to watch someone walk away from shared devastation and start over as if nothing happened, while you are left carrying permanent physical and emotional scars.

I think the best thing for her to do is see a therapist, and it could also help to join a support group for parents who have lost children so she doesn't feel so alone in her sadness.

What advice do you have for her?

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