He Found Out His Teenage Son Was Making $3,000 A Month By Streaming Online, So Now He Wants To Charge His Son Rent At Home To Teach A Lesson About Money Management

Some people who live with their parents after they reach a certain age are expected to pay rent. However, those who are under 18 and still live with their parents typically don’t have to.

One man thinks it would be a good idea to start charging his 17-year-old son rent to live with him and his wife because he recently started making a lot of money online.

Over the last six months, he’s noticed that his son had started making some extra money. His son had begun turning his bedroom into a studio with computer monitors, speakers, televisions, online streaming gear, etc.

At first, he thought his son was blowing through any allowance money he had been putting aside, but after pressing him, he found out he was making thousands of dollars through an online live-streaming career. His son showed him his accounts on popular streaming platforms like Kick and Twitch, and he learned he makes around $3,000 a month.

With his son’s newfound wealth, he thought of an interesting way to teach him about money management.

“Given his new financial situation, I thought it might be a good idea for him to start paying a small amount of rent, like $600 a month,” he explained.

“Something comparable to what a 2 bedroom should go for, given he has 500 square feet for his room, an en-suite, and a lounge for his sole use. I see it as a way to teach him about the responsibilities of adulthood and managing finances.”

He believes because his son also runs up their WiFi and electric utility bills for his streaming, he should contribute towards that.

His wife, however, thinks charging their son rent is a terrible idea. She feels there is no way they should make their son pay rent, as it’s their responsibility as his parents to give him a roof over his head.

