He Got Sick Of His Pregnant Wife Constantly Berating Him And Told Her That She’s Just Using Being Pregnant As An Excuse To Behave Terribly And Get Away With It

This man’s wife is currently six months pregnant, and, unfortunately, she has been difficult to be around for the entirety of her pregnancy. She becomes furious easily and quickly, yells at anyone around her, and throws fits when something doesn’t go her way.

His wife’s toxic behavior has caused tension with his family members, many of whom have expressed that they won’t come over until after the baby arrives because they can’t deal with his wife yelling at them anymore. For the most part, his in-laws are the only ones who come over to see them regularly.

In the beginning, he rationalized that his wife was acting this way due to her pregnancy hormones, but her behavior had gotten out of control. She constantly screams at him and cusses him out over minuscule things, like when he doesn’t answer his phone or gets home from work a little later than usual.

“These past few weeks alone, I have been told I’m slow, good for nothing, and have been accused of cheating, accused of not caring about her and the baby, accused of not being there enough, and told I should be a man and to act like a father,” he said.

He doesn’t think his wife is giving him credit for all the effort he’s been putting in to make her happy and more comfortable, such as giving her massages, picking up food she’s craving, running errands, and doing housework so that she can rest.

He’s thankful that his mother-in-law has also been able to pitch in while he’s gone at work. However, his wife isn’t happy about this because she claims that he spends more time working in order to escape his duties at home.

“Even my in-laws have asked her to be kinder, but she always blames it on her hormones. I eventually had it with the insults,” he explained.

His wife fought with him, saying that it was his duty as her husband and the father of their baby to put up with her mistreatment of him during the pregnancy. She told him that he needed to be sensitive to the fact that she was only acting like this because she was pregnant.

“I stood my ground and told her that she’s not hormonal; she’s just using it as an excuse to be terrible to others and get away with it, adding that if she continues treating me horribly, she is going to have to explain to our child why we’re separated,” he shared.

