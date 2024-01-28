He Wouldn’t Buy His Wife A New Pair Of $350 Shoes At The Airport Even Though She Broke A Heel Right Before Boarding Their Flight Because He Thought The Prices Were Outrageous

If you travel by plane a lot, you’re likely aware of how expensive airport shops can be, especially the ones where you buy clothes and apparel.

Many travelers avoid those stores because of the high prices, but what if there was something you really needed last minute?

One man refused to buy his wife an expensive pair of shoes at the airport after her heel broke before they got on their plane, and now he’s wondering if he was wrong.

He’s married and has a six-year-old child. Recently, he had to travel to Asia for a work trip. His company told him his wife could go on the trip if he paid for her plane ticket.

“I thought I’d treat her to a trip,” he said.

“I paid for her ticket and left our six-year-old with a friend. We were slightly rushed as we made it to the airport a little late and weren’t sure about the lines at security. Unfortunately for my wife, once we crossed security, the heel on her boot broke.”

He was confused about why his wife insisted on being all dressed up in heels for the airport, but it was too late to complain. His wife was forced to walk on tiptoe as the heel of her boot would fold out anytime she tried to walk.

He and his wife figured they’d try to find another pair of shoes for her before getting on the plane, but unfortunately, there weren’t a ton of shops with shoes around. Any pair of shoes they could find was at least $350, and he didn’t want to pay that much.

He then suggested that his wife hang in there with her broken boot for the first flight, and they’d see if they could find a cheaper pair of shoes during their layover in Europe before their second flight.

