Her Husband Is A “Dreamer” Who Constantly Suggests Ideas To Make Their Life Better, But She’s Annoyed That He Never Follows Through To Make Them Happen

Many of us have been in a situation where we’ve wanted to accomplish something or had an idea to make something happen and never followed through. The plans may not have come to fruition because something came up, or perhaps we simply lost motivation.

Having ideas that don’t come to fruition every once in a while is normal, but when you’re constantly getting people excited about something you’re not going to follow through with, it gets irritating.

One woman is frustrated with her “dreamer” husband, who has been proposing all sorts of ideas that will improve their life over the last few years but never makes it happen.

She and her husband are in their late 30s. Her husband holds a stable job with a solid income that’s kept them afloat, which she’s thankful for. However, there’s something about his personality that’s been bugging her more lately.

“My husband is a dreamer [who takes] little to no action,” she said.

“It was great when dating, but now it’s starting to get on my nerves.”

About once a month, her husband will approach her with an idea that he believes will change their lives and make them rich within a handful of years. Her husband’s ideas are sometimes small, where he’ll suggest something like getting another part-time job that will make them more money, or he’ll have bigger ideas like starting their own business.

“[He] never does any real research besides [looking on] social media and never puts an actual plan to paper, let alone get started,” she explained.

“There’s always an idea [but] there’s never any follow through.”

