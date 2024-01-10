His Parents Pressured Him Into Asking His Fiancée To Sign A Prenup, And She’s Been Quiet And Distant Ever Since

Last September, this 27-year-old man proposed to his now-fiancée, 26, after dating for nearly three years and living together for almost a year and a half. They’re planning to get married this June.

The two of them came from very different socioeconomic backgrounds. His fiancée’s family didn’t have a lot of money, while his family did.

This difference between them never bothered him, though. However, his parents, unfortunately, didn’t want him to be with his fiancée because they thought that he should be getting married to a woman who came from the same socioeconomic background that he did.

“There was a nasty divorce in the family with my uncle and his ex-wife, who also came from a poor background, and my uncle lost a lot of money and a big chunk of his assets. Since we became engaged, my family has been non-stop talking about making sure a prenup is in place to avoid what happened to my uncle,” he said.

But in his view, his engagement to his fiancée is nothing like the relationship his uncle had with his then-wife.

His uncle was 45 when he married his then-wife, who was only 20-years-old, so it seemed like it was a “sugar daddy/baby relationship.”

The relationship he and his fiancée have is completely different. He and his fiancée grew to love each other organically, and money was never a factor.

“My mother has repeatedly been harassing me, saying that my fiancée should have no issue signing a prenup if she’s not a gold digger. I have been feeling immense pressure from my family to get this done; otherwise, they’re not showing up to the wedding as they don’t approve,” he explained.

Last week, he broached the subject of a prenup with his fiancée, and he asked if she would be willing to sign one since his family would like her to.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.