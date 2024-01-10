How To Overcome Your Jealousy And Put On A Smile When You’re Single Yet All Your Friends Are Getting Married

It’s hard enough trying to handle feelings of jealousy when one of your best friends enters a great relationship while you’re still single.

It’s even harder having to handle your jealousy when they get engaged, and suddenly, several people from your social circle get engaged, too.

If you’re a single girly, desperately awaiting the day you’re swept off your feet by the person you will one day walk down the aisle for and get nervous about not being too jealous when your friends get engaged, don’t stress.

Here are some tips for overcoming jealousy and remaining grounded when your friends start getting engaged.

Remember that you’re not a bad friend for feeling jealous

I know that anytime I’m jealous of a friend’s relationship or life in general, I begin to feel guilty that I’m a bad friend for feeling that way, as jealousy has such negative connotations.

But here’s the thing – if you’re single and watching your friends get happily engaged, feeling jealous is normal.

Just because you’re jealous of your friend’s relationship doesn’t mean you’re a bad person. However, you have to remember to cope with and brush aside those feelings of jealousy when it’s time to show your friend some real support. Acknowledge your feelings, and get ready to move on.

Stop comparing yourself to your engaged friends

