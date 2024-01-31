If Athleisure Wear Is Your Go-To Style, Here’s How You Can Elevate Your Wardrobe While Still Staying Comfortable

Who doesn’t love hanging around in some comfortable athleisure wear? I know, I know, clothes like yoga pants and leggings, sports bras, good quality sweatshirts, and workout tanks are intended for great workout sessions, classes, and trips to the gym.

But I can’t lie; I love wearing them casually without ever actually getting a workout done. I know I’m not alone in this.

After all, these are the kind of clothes that are meant for moving around. Therefore, they’re often super comfortable. While yes, they’re designed to help make your workouts more efficient and comfortable, athletic clothes can be worn as part of your daily style.

If you want to make your favorite workout sets a little more fashionable for everyday wear, here are some ways to elevate your athleisure.

Wear a blazer over your favorite sweats

Want to make your sweats a part of a cool streetwear look? Try putting a blazer on over them! Combining formal and casual clothes is something many people are having fun experimenting with these days.

Pair a blazer with some of your nicer sweatpants that could almost be mistaken for trousers, and you’ve got a sophisticated look that’s super comfy at the same time.

Pair your go-to hoodie with a skirt

Naturally, when we’re wearing a hoodie, we tend to reach for our favorite pair of leggings or jeans to finish building our outfit. But if you want to switch things up and bring your hoodie to the next level, pair it with a skirt!

