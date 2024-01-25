If You Work From Home, Here’s How To Build A Capsule Wardrobe That Helps You Look Put-Together For Special Occasions While Still Feeling Comfortable

People who work from home often say that one of the best parts of having a remote position is being able to lounge around in your pajamas and sweats all day. There’s also the beauty of not worrying about what you’ll wear in the morning.

However, more remote positions, especially corporate ones, require online video meetings and occasional in-person appearances at an office or an event. Plus, after working from home for a while, you may begin to miss how accomplished you felt when you put together a nice workday ensemble.

Even if you work from home and don’t have to go into an office daily, having a work-from-home capsule wardrobe is a good idea. If you don’t know what a capsule wardrobe is, it’s a collection of clothes that can be paired in various combinations.

It may feel silly to have a work-from-home wardrobe, but if you want to look a bit nicer for your video conferences, you should have one!

Here are a few pieces that you can use to build a work-from-home capsule wardrobe that will have you looking put together while still feeling comfortable.

Tops

I know how tempting it is to lay around in a sweatshirt or even the shirt you wore to bed while you work from home all day. However, there are ways to stay comfortable while wearing something more presentable.

After all, your top half is most visible in online meetings. The key is to have some nice sweaters in your wardrobe. A turtleneck sweater, an off-sleeve sweater, and a v-neck sweater are great to have.

You should also have at least one neutral blouse, like a tie-neck or collar blouse, for the fancier meetings or occasional in-person events. Then, it would help if you also had a good quality, clean, and crisp white tee shirt on hand for the days you don’t have meetings scheduled but may have some scheduled last minute.

