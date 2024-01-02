It Turns Out The Guy She’s Seeing Is Married With Kids, And He Lied To Her For The Last Year

Throughout the last year, this young woman has been seeing a guy named Tom, and they first met on a dating app in 2018.

They had a little fling, which turned into way more a few years later. She and Tom always had a great connection, and then they started hooking up.

It was supposed to be a no-strings-attached kind of arrangement, and that worked for both of them.

“We had good banter and a ton of chemistry, despite a few warning flags like a mini-van which he stated was borrowed from his sister, and a phone screen of a woman and kid (also his sister and kid),” she said.

“It was explained and we moved on. The experience was fireworks, then I went on with my life.”

Earlier in 2023, she found Tom on a dating app once more, and she swiped on him. They instantly matched and started talking again, and it was right back to how things were: fun and easy.

She was still single, and Tom insisted he was too and wanted to see her again sometime soon. But, it was easier said than done, as Tom’s schedule was super hectic, and he always had an excuse.

Finally, he admitted to dealing with some grave family matters, and she could relate. As they were discussing all of that, she also brought up some concerns she had previously, and Tom said he wasn’t married, but he was eager to get to see her.

They ended up being able to get together, and she was happily surprised to see that their chemistry was still off the charts.

