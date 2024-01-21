She Dumped Her Ex-Boyfriend And Called Him A Repulsive Charity Case After He Tried To Cheat, But Got Turned Down By All The Other Women

This 16-year-old woman had a boyfriend named Ben, who is also 16, and she claimed that he’d always been unlucky when it came to girls. In fact, Ben openly admits to having romance struggles.

So, she was actually his first girlfriend– not because he never tried to get serious with anyone else, but just because he never had any luck. This has caused Ben to develop a bunch of confidence issues, too.

As for why she decided to start dating Ben in the first place, she admitted that it was only because she knew that he liked her.

“He isn’t funny, smart, and definitely not good-looking. But he liked me, and that’s all that mattered,” she revealed.

However, during their relationship, she and her friends found out that Ben started messaging other girls on Instagram and Facebook– trying to get with them while already in a relationship with her.

According to her, all the other girls turned Ben down for “obvious reasons.” Regardless, once she found out that he’d been trying to see other people, she immediately dumped him.

At that point, Ben started apologizing and begging her to reconsider– claiming that the whole thing had been a “joke” and a stupid mistake. He swore that he wasn’t serious about cheating on her, and he told her that she was “irreplaceable.”

“But him doing this made me realize that no other girl would ever consider him, so why should I?” she recalled.

That’s why she flat-out told Ben that he was “repulsive” and shouldn’t even bother trying to date anyone since no girl would ever be interested in him. Plus, she told him that their whole relationship had been “charity” on her part!

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.