She Finally Told Her Best Friend She’s Done Splitting The Check With Her, As She Always Orders Way Less

This 25-year-old girl and her 24-year-old best friend, Vanessa, have been friends since they were in the second grade.

Being true friends, they have always been there to support each other through the highs and the lows of life, and they can always count on each other. Whenever the two of them go out to eat together, they always agree to split the bill.

“We’ve agreed to it for a long time, plus it saves time and doesn’t complicate things for us and the servers, and it didn’t matter how much one of us ordered,” she explained.

Vanessa was actually the one who originally came up with the idea, and she just went along with it. However, she’s not much of a big eater, so when they go out, she usually only orders a small percentage of the food that they get.

Vanessa, on the other hand, has a bigger appetite than her and will typically order well over half of the percentage of the bill.

Her older sister, Bianca, told her that this was ridiculous and completely unfair to her and that the agreement only really benefits Vanessa.

Recently, Vanessa got a big promotion at work and suggested that the two of them go out for a nice dinner to celebrate.

Of course, she was proud of her friend’s accomplishments and agreed to the celebratory outing. They were about to order, but remembering Bianca’s words, she told Vanessa that she would only be paying for what she ordered rather than paying for half of the bill like she usually would.

Vanessa said okay, so she thought everything was fine until it was time to actually pay for the food.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.