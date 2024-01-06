She Has A Sinking Feeling That The Guy She Went On A Date With Spiked Her Drink

Last week, this 22-year-old girl went on a date with a 24-year-old guy whom she met through a dating app.

They chatted for a bit prior to agreeing to meet up in real life, and she was actually the one who proposed the idea for their first date.

She said they should get drinks and food and eat at his place, and in hindsight, she sure regrets doing this.

But, in her defense, she has a lot of anxiety when dining out at restaurants, and she impulsively thought going to this guy’s place instead would be a good idea.

So, when the day of their date arrived, she picked up food for them and headed over to his place. Once she was there, he said they should make some drinks.

Now, she does not drink alcohol at all, and this is something she told him before they met up for their date.

At his house, she once again mentioned that she doesn’t drink alcohol. He said he would make their drinks, and she began eating as she waited for him to come back from the kitchen.

He was in his kitchen making their drinks when he said to her that he’s going to be such a bad influence on her.

He poured sodas into cups for them, and he made her taste his drink before he handed her the drink he made for her.

