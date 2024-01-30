She Threatened To Divorce Her Husband Unless He Goes Back To Therapy Because He Never Stops Eating And Blames The Missing Food On Their Kids

This woman and her husband, Chris, have been married for seven years. They both have children from previous relationships and a child together. In total, they have four children in their blended family.

About five or six years ago, she grew concerned about her husband’s relationship with food. She asked him to go to therapy because she was worried that he was struggling with binge eating. Within about half a year, her husband gained roughly 90 pounds.

She acknowledged that he has always been larger-bodied (he weighed about 220 pounds prior to his eating disorder, and he didn’t have any muscle).

When she expressed her concern for his health, he weighed almost 300 pounds. Before she asked him to go to therapy, she brought up the subject of his eating habits when she started to notice them, but he didn’t want to talk about it.

“Within a year and a half, he was back to normal and in therapy,” she said.

Once per month, their family does a huge grocery haul, only buying a few things they realize they need throughout the rest of the month. Last week, she did some grocery shopping and spent at least $200 on food.

“I bought finger foods and snacks for the kids (we have a separate food pantry for kids’ snacks). I really thought my kids were sneaking snacks,” she said.

Three days after she went to the grocery store, the snacks were completely cleaned out. The entire pantry of snacks for her children was empty, and there had been a significant amount of food there previously.

When she confronted her children, they said they hadn’t eaten any of the snacks from the pantry. All they’d eaten were some of the homemade fruit roll-ups that she had in the fridge.

