She Told Her Daughter She Needs To Get Divorced In Order To Keep Living With Her, As It Will Save Thousands

This woman says that right now, in her household, everything is getting pretty tough to deal with. She and her husband have a 26-year-old daughter who got married right after graduating from college.

Not too long after her daughter tied the knot, the epilepsy she previously struggled with returned, and then her daughter’s father-in-law went through a tough time financially, so it was left to her daughter’s husband to support them all.

Her daughter was no longer able to work because of her epilepsy, which meant her daughter’s husband was the only one in their house bringing in any money.

So, her daughter’s husband had to not only financially provide for her daughter; he had to help pay for his own dad and his little siblings, too, so they wouldn’t lose the roof over their heads.

“This and her medical costs quickly drained their small savings to the point that they couldn’t keep up their apartment, so she moved back in with us “temporarily,” she explained.

“That was 2 years ago. Despite having a nursing degree, she can’t actually work in that field because it isn’t safe anymore. She can work part-time now, but the jobs she can safely do don’t pay enough.”

“He has a full-time job, but between student loans and paying the entire rent at his father’s townhouse, he can’t help out, which means all her expenses are on us, including the cost of her insurance and all her medical costs that insurance doesn’t cover.”

She and her own husband can no longer afford to financially provide for their daughter. They have two younger children who are going to college, which they need to help pay for.

On top of that, she and her husband need to begin saving a ton more money if they want to ever dream of retiring.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.