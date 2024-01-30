She Wants Her Boyfriend To Get Rid Of His $600 Monthly Car Payment Because They Have A Baby On The Way, And She Already Pays For All Their Household Expenses By Herself

This woman and her boyfriend are currently expecting, and she’s actually due to have her baby any day now.

But, ever since they moved in together two years ago, she’s been the main breadwinner, handling all of their expenses.

“I pay for rent, utilities, and groceries for both of us, plus my own bills,” she explained.

“He pays for all of his bills, including his car, but he rarely chips in for the household since he’s been jumping from job to job since we’ve been together.”

So, now that they have a baby on the way, she’s getting concerned about their finances. More specifically, she believes that her boyfriend is spending way too much on his car payments.

Apparently, he absolutely loves his car– which is a 2016 Honda Civic– but he pays a whopping $600 for it every single month.

That’s why, while she has tried her best to “make do” with their current budget and prepare for the baby, she’s also told her boyfriend that he might be able to help out more with their household expenses if he was able to lower his car payment.

“I also mentioned using his car as a trade-in for a newer, ‘family-friendly’ car with a lower payment or refinancing,” she added.

However, her boyfriend just gets upset whenever she brings up his car payments and hasn’t made any effort to change the big expense.

