She’s Not Going To Her Cousin’s Wedding Since His Fiancée Hates Her And Has Made Nasty Comments About Her Being A Single Mom And College Dropout

This 28-year-old woman was invited to the wedding of her cousin Jake. Jake, 28, is the first in their family to be getting married. Unfortunately, Jake’s fiancée, Amy, 30, doesn’t like her, so she rejected their wedding invite.

Amy gave her a glare the first time the two of them were introduced, but she assumed that maybe this was because Amy was from abroad. However, in hindsight, she thinks it’s because Amy didn’t like her from the moment they met.

Since meeting each other, whenever Amy was around her, Amy would make rude remarks about her.

A lot of the remarks were negatively criticizing how she’s a single mother, a college dropout who’s now getting back into classes, and even the food she chooses to eat.

“This past week, at a family party, I was talking about my son having a parent event for his soccer club. I said I was a bit nervous participating, and Amy told me, ‘Well, it’s your fault the dad isn’t in the picture to do so.’ I gained a lot of weight recently (30 pounds), and Amy said I shouldn’t be ordering anything but soups and salads for the good of myself while at a restaurant,” she said.

Earlier this week, Jake and Amy dropped by so that they could invite her and her family to their upcoming wedding. Once they left, her sister told her that Amy asked her to be a bridesmaid.

At first, she didn’t have an issue with this or think anything was off, so she just told her sister congratulations. However, her sister asked her if she’d been asked to be a bridesmaid, and when she said she hadn’t been, her sister looked stunned.

Later on, she learned that Jake and Amy had asked all of their siblings and cousins to be bridesmaids and groomsmen, but she had been excluded. Understandably, she felt hurt that she was left out, but she did her best to move on.

“My sister was mad on my behalf and went to complain to my parents and aunts. Long story short, this has started a fight between Jake and Amy versus my family. Jake’s mom was really angry that I wasn’t part of the bridal party. But Jake and Amy don’t want me to be a bridesmaid because I’m not a traditional woman,” she explained.

