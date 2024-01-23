The Trial of Sarah Good, The Third Person To Be Executed During The Salem Witch Trials Of 1692

During the Salem Witch Trials of 1692, hundreds of women were wrongly accused of witchcraft. Among one of them was Sarah Good, who became the third victim to be executed. She died at the age of 39. So, how exactly did Sarah Good wind up at the stand?

Sarah was married to William Good, who was a day laborer. The couple struggled to make ends meet, forcing Sarah to go door to door and beg for handouts while her husband worked. Many people looked down on them for their low economic status.

Before the witchcraft hysteria even began, Sarah and her husband were not well-liked around town because they constantly got into disagreements with neighbors and other residents. All of this combined made Sarah a prime target for accusations of witchcraft.

In February 1692, Sarah was officially accused of witchcraft after two girls, Abigail Williams and Betty Paris, started behaving strangely.

The girls would have fits, their bodies convulsing involuntarily. When asked who was tormenting them with these fits, they named three women: Sarah Good, Tituba, and Sarah Osborn.

They were arrested and appeared before the court in March of 1692. At first, Sarah Good and Sarah Osborn denied all accusations, but then Tituba, a servant owned by Reverend Samuel Parris, confessed that they had all met with the devil.

She blamed Sarah Good and Sarah Osborn for forcing her to hurt the children, claiming that if she didn’t do their bidding, they would hurt her instead.

The accusers were also brought in to testify. During Sarah’s trial, the girls would rock back and forth and throw themselves into fits. This was taken as proof that Sarah was operating under the influence of the devil.

One of the girls was even caught in a lie while making her accusations. She claimed that Sarah had attacked her with a knife and that a piece of the blade had broken off when Sarah tried to stab her. The girl produced the broken piece to back up her statement.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.